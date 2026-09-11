Haiwaan X Review: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Is A 'Captivating Thriller,' Say Netizens

Haiwaan X Review: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer has finally been released in theatres today, September 11. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the movie is a remake of Mohanlal-starrer Oppam. However, the movie buffs who watched the early show said the climax is different from the original. The audience and critics are lauding the performance of Akshay and Saif in the gritty thriller.

Netizens give verdict to Haiwaan

Moviegoers, who watched the early show, took to their X handles to review the movie. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel gave 3.5 stars to the film, calling it a "very powerful and compelling thriller". He lauded the climax and wrote, "Yes, it is a remake of #Oppam, but the climax is different, and the film is even more engaging. The “remake” tag may perhaps work against the film, but if the audience watches it, I’m sure they will absolutely love it. Priyadarshan has made a terrific film. #AkshayKumar has delivered a fantastic performance, but the real heart and soul of the film is Saif Ali Khan."

Another wrote, "There are many factors that make HAIWAAN the most intense film of 2026 so far. Foremost, the frames that are brought to life by #DivakarMani. The chilling and haunting BGM by #RonnieRaphael. And most crucially, the restrained yet rousing performances by all the actors who are a part of this ensemble. And equally impressive are #AkshayKumar and #SaifAliKhan, both taking on characters whose conflicts are new to them. A new fill in their respective oeuvres."

"There’s something genuinely exciting about watching two stars known for their comic chemistry step into a completely different world. Haiwaan takes Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan out of their familiar comfort zone and puts them on opposite sides of a dark, unpredictable cat-and-mouse game. And that’s where the film works best," a user wrote.

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"#AkshayKumar transforms into a full-time #Haiwaan and surprises with his psychologically challenging character that has dark shades with mental elements attached to it. The opening scene and the climax scene is where he steals the show and makes you believe in the evil that he portrayed on the screen. The film has a classy framework – a top-class cinematography – that deserves all the praise along witha superb background score," a user wrote.

All about Haiwaan

Apart from Akshay and Saif, the film also stars Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The psycho-thriller marks Akshay and Saif's reunion on screen after 18 years. It is backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films and bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn. Pritam has composed the music, with the background score by Ronnie Raphael.