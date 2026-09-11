Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Ghamasaan, Vishwanath & Sons, Varavu And More To Binge-Watch

The weekend has arrived, bringing with it an exciting lineup of new movies debuting on various OTT platforms such as JioHotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, and others. This weekend's selection features a diverse array of films, ranging from the intense drama of Ghamasaan to the heartwarming narrative of Vishwanath & Sons, as well as the uplifting spirit of Go Team! Whether you're a fan of thrillers, family stories, or inspiring tales, there's something captivating for everyone across multiple languages and genres.

Ghamasaan

Starring Arshad Warsi, Pratik Gandhi, Ishita Dutta and Rajpal Yadav, the movie tells the story of an uncompromising IPS officer who is tasked with bringing order to a land torn between politics and law. The movie will release on September 11.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Vishwanath & Sons

Suriya starrer is helmed by Venky Atluri. The movie co-stars Mamitha Baiju, Raadhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key roles. The film follows the journey of a man in his 40s who refuses to give up on his son, dreams and continues to chase them despite the challenges in his way. He reconnects with his child's surrogate mother after his son is diagnosed with a serious health condition. The film will be available in five regional languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It will premiere on September 11.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Go Team!

It is a dark comedy film that follows employees at Tío Mochales, once the top Spanish cheese company, now struggling. Starring Alexandra Jiménez, Maribel Verdú and Pedro Casablanc, the film will be released on September 11.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Varavu

It's a Malayalam-language action thriller helmed by Shaji Kailas. The film stars Joju George, Arjun Ashokan and Murali Gopy in key roles. The plot follows a family that falls victim to the powerful elite in a small town. The film will premiere on September 11.