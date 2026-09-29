Hanuman Ansh: From Assistant Director To Lead Actor Overnight, Shobhinaw Satyaa Reflects On Playing Neem Karoli Baba

Debut actor Shobhinaw Satyaa is riding a massive wave of success following the release of Hanuman Ansh. The movie has crossed the ₹300 crore milestone at the Indian box office and continues its remarkable theatrical run. Playing the titular role of Neem Karoli Baba, Shobhinaw has earned widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. During a session at the Republic Summit in Mumbai, Shobhinaw attended alongside director Vishal Chaturvedi and co-star Chandan Anand. He opened up about his unexpected casting journey and how life has transformed overnight.

From behind the camera to the lead role

Recalling the unexpected turn of events on day one of production, Shobhinaw revealed that he was originally hired solely as an assistant director. "Our lead actor fell ill unexpectedly right on the first day of the shoot," Satyaa shared. "To save the film, since such situations can easily shut down a project, Sir (Vishal) made the decision to cast me as an actor."

The seed for that decision had actually been planted days earlier during a routine office meeting. "I had met Vishal Sir for the first time just a few days before filming began. I arrived a bit late, and he was actually about to scold me. But as soon as I walked in, he looked at me and remarked, 'Oh, he looks like Maharaj ji.' People had occasionally noted my resemblance to Neem Karoli Baba before, so when the crisis arose, Sir decided I should take on the role."

"He kept pushing for something deeper"

Despite the physical resemblance, stepping into the lead role required proving his acting mettle under intense director scrutiny. "Generally, there are three scenarios: either the actor looks the part, the acting is so brilliant that physical resemblance doesn't matter, or you get a perfect blend of both," Satyaa explained. "I initially thought that even if my performance wasn't perfect, my look might pass muster. However, once we started, Sir’s expectations shifted. He kept pushing for more—even when I felt I was close to the mark, he wanted something deeper. It took a lot of hard work, but that process paved the way for everything that followed."

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Life after ₹300 crore: Stardom, local trains, and face masks

Reflecting on how his everyday life has changed, Shobhinaw described the transition as unprecedented. "I was an assistant director at night, and by morning, I had become a lead actor. We did a lot of research to see if something like this had ever happened in cinema history before—it turns out, it hasn't. It is truly God's grace."

He also shared a candid moment about navigating his newfound fame while travelling to the venue. "My plan today was simple, leave Goregaon, hop on a local train, and arrive in no time. Then I realized, 'Oh wait, the car is downstairs, I have to take it,' which actually delayed me!"

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