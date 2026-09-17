Hanuman Ansh Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 41: Shobhinaw Satyaa's Devotional Starrer Beats Bhooth Bangla's Lifetime Record, Mints ₹300 Crore

Hanuman Ansh Worldwide Box Office Collection: The devotional film, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan K Anand, has been performing well at the box office in India and overseas. It is a number 1 film in India despite being in its sixth week. The film is a sleeper hit and is now on track to break worldwide box office records. The film has already surpassed the recently released Mirzapur: The Movie globally.

Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 41

According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹6 crore across 9203 shows in India, bringing the net total to ₹237.13 crore and gross total to ₹280 crore. It has become the fourth-highest-grossing film in India this year after Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Overseas, the film collected ₹1.75 crore, taking the gross total to ₹20.25 crore. Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹300.25 crore. With this, the film has globally beaten Akshay Kumar starrer horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which minted over ₹250 crore worldwide.

Hanuman Ansh declared tax-free in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government decided to make Hanuman Ansh, a film depicting the life of revered spiritual figure Baba Neem Karoli, tax-free in the state. The government will reimburse the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) levied on tickets at cinemas and multiplexes, ensuring the tax burden is not passed on to viewers.

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Uttarakhand Information Director General and Uttarakhand Film Development Council (UFDC) Chief Executive Officer Banshidhar Tiwari has issued directions to the State Tax Department in this regard.

The film has been written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The makers are yet to announce the OTT platform on which it will be released after the theatrical run.