Weekend Binge-Watch List: The Scandal, Lust Stories 3, Plastic Beauty And More Web Series Releasing On Netflix, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video and MGM+. From Not a Stranger and Lust Stories 3 to The Scandal, the list includes shows from various languages and genres.

Not a Stranger

It is a series about a mother dealing with a mysterious nanny. Starring Elçin Sangu, Melis Sezen and Ozan Dolunay, the series will stream from today, September 17.

Where to watch: Netflix

Plastic Beauty

Featuring Mayu Matsuoka, Riisa Naka and Shotaro Mamiya, the plot revolves around a surgeon who shifts to aesthetics and clashes with a celebrity doctor. The show will stream on September 17.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

It is an upcoming fourth season of the biographical crime drama anthology series Monster. The plot centres on murder suspect Lizzie Borden (played by Ella Beatty), who was tried and acquitted of the 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts. All eight episodes will stream from today, September 17.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Lust Stories 3

It is a four-part anthology revolving around Love, desire, intimacy, and modern relationships. The third installment features Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Siddharth, Ali Fazal and Vijay Varma, among others. It will start streaming on September 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Scandal

It is an upcoming South Korean period romance series featuring Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook, and Nana. The plot is inspired by the French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos. It follows individuals who defy society's rigid order and enter a dangerous game of love and temptation. The series will stream on September 18.

Where to watch: Netflix

American Hostage

It is an upcoming crime thriller based on a podcast of the same name. The show stars Jon Hamm, Mireille Enos and William Jackson Harper. It will stream on September 20.