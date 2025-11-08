Updated 8 November 2025 at 23:10 IST
Haq Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Registers Good Growth
Courtroom drama Haq draws inspiration from real life events and even though it registered a very slow start at the box office on its opening day, the collections grew by a healthy margin on day 2.
Haq Box Office Collection Day 2: The courtroom drama starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam has received good reviews after it released on November 7. While some have called it a hard-hitting take on gender politics, others have praised Yami's measured performance as Shazia Bano. Haq draws inspiration from real life events and even though it registered a very slow start at the box office on its opening day, the collections grew by a healthy margin on day 2.
Haq sees surge in biz as word of mouth comes into play
The word of mouth for Haq has come into play and the film registered solid growth on its second day at the box office. The movie minted ₹1.75 crore on Friday, which jumped to ₹3.35 crore on day 2 (Saturday). The collection soi far has been ₹5.10 crore. Haq will look to witness further growth in biz on day 3 and conclude the opening weekend at over ₹10 crore collection at the domestic box office.
Landmark Shah Bano case inspires Haq
Featuring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, Haq is inspired by the life and legal struggle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark case in 1985 led the Supreme Court to grant divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance. Bano had filed a lawsuit in a local court seeking maintenance from her lawyer-husband Mohammad Ahmed Khan after he divorced her in 1978. After a lengthy legal battle, the Supreme Court ruled in her favour in 1985. The verdict by a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court ruled that Muslim women were also entitled to maintenance under the law.
Following protests by Muslim organisations, the then-Rajiv Gandhi government enacted the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act in 1986. This law nullified the SC decision in the Shah Bano case.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 8 November 2025 at 23:10 IST