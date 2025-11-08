Who Is Vartika Singh? All About The 32-Year-Old Actress Who Plays Emraan Hashmi's Second Wife, Saira In Haq

Vartika Singh plays a pivotal role in the recently released movie, Haq. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the hard-hitting courtroom drama marks the debut of the former Miss Universe India. Vartika, who has just entered the world of showbiz, has impressed the audience with her powerful performance in the movie.

Vartika Singh at Haq screening | Image: Instagram

What role does Vartika Singh play in Emraan Hashmi-Yami Gautam's Haq?

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's Haq is based on the landmark Supreme Court judgement on the Shah Bano case. Also taking inputs from the book, Bano, Bharat Ki Beti, the movie chronicles the legal battle of Shah Bano, who knocked on the door of the courts to demand maintenance from her husband, who divorced her in 1978. A five-judge bench of the apex court ruled in Bano's favour in a landmark 1985 judgement. However, the following year, the Rajiv Gandhi government passed legislation that effectively nullified the verdict.

Yami Gautam plays the role of Shazia Bano, the protagonist in Haq. Her husband and influential advocate is portrayed by Emraan Hashmi (Abbas Khan in the film). Vartika Singh plays the role of Abbas's second wife, Saira, in the movie. The character's entry in the story starts the upheaval in Bano's life and leads to the eventual legal battle.



Also Read: Top Production Houses Hop On The 'Official Apology' Trend | All About It

Who is Vartika Singh?

Vartika Singh originally hails from Lucknow and has reportedly completed her education in Canossa Convent School. She holds a bachelor's degree in Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics from Isabella Thoburn College, as per some local publications.



Also Read: Gouri Shares 1st Statement Amid Row Over YouTuber's Body-shaming Remark

Advertisement