Haq, Predator Badlands, Frankenstein: 5 New OTT And Theatrical Releases You Can't Miss This Weekend

This weekend, both OTT and theatrical releases have much to offer. While Predator: Badlands has emerged as a surprise pull at the India box office, Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's Haq, inspired by the landmark Shah Bano case, has also managed to get rave reviews. Here are some OTT and theatrical titles that you must not skip.

Haq

Emraan Hashmi plays a lawyer in Haq while Yami Gautam plays plays Shazia Bano in the movie inspired by the landmark Mohd Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum case. It was about 62-year-old Shah Bano who filed a maintenance petition under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Section 125 was a secular law designed to shield divorced women from poverty. She filed it after her husband divorced her under Islamic law (triple talaq). The movie has been called hard-hitting and a must watch.

Where to watch: In cinema halls

Predator: Badlands

While Predator movies have until now presented the titular creature as the blood thirsty villain, the concept has been turned around in Predator: Badlands. This movie is surprisingly doing well at the India box office and is way ahead of Haq in terms of collections. The movie's action set pieces and VFX have received praise.

Where to watch: In cinema halls

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro reimagines Mary Shelley's classic tale of a brilliant scientist and the creature his monstrous ambition brings to life in the new Netflix film Frankenstein. While the lore of Frankenstein has overpowering horror elements, del Toro's take on the film is more poignant, blending well with his visual style.

Where to watch: Netflix

Baramulla

Starring Manav Kaul as DSP Ridwaan Sayyed, Baramulla infuses the Kashmir Valley set story with supernatural and horror elements. However, the movie is also a reflection of deep faith and redemption. It has received rave reviews and is a must watch this weekend.

Where to watch: Netflix

Pluribus

Creator of cult the TV shows Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan's new series Pluribus is all internet is raving about since it dropped on November 7. The series follows author Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), who is one of only twelve people in the world immune to an extraterrestrial virus that transforms the world's population into a peaceful and content hive mind. "Nobody sane is that happy," claims Sturka as she dives deep into the origins of the virus and how it has taken over the world.