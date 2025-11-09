Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Concludes Opening Weekend Under ₹10 Crore

Haq Box Office Collection Day 3: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's Haq has been getting decent reviews from audiences but the collections have failed to take off at the box office. After a low opening of under ₹2 crore, there was some respite on Saturday (November 8) as the biz jumped by a good margin. However, the overall figures in the opening weekend have been low and not up to the mark given how the word of mouth has been good.

Haq fails to do double digit collection in the first weekend

Haq has collected under ₹9 crore in its opening weekend. The movie minted ₹1.75 crore on day 1, ₹3.35 crore on day 2 and ₹3.75 crore on day 3, taking the cumulative biz in three days to ₹8.85 crore. While there has been some growth in biz over Saturday and Sunday, the figures are below par overall. The coming week will be crucial for Haq collections as come November 14, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's rom-com De De Pyaar De 2 will take over the screens.

Haq released on November 7 | Image: X

Yami posts about ‘organic’ collections of Haq

Yami, who plays Shazia Bano, a role inspired by Shah Bano, in Haq, posted with pride about the organic box office collections ofher latest release. The actress took to her X handle to react to the film's growth at the box office and said that she will "cherish" this moment for the rest of her life.

Haq is directed by Suparn Varma | Image: X

“The power of ‘Word of mouth’ .No foul-play or any gimmicks. Straight from our hearts to the audience. Even from trade & media perspective, I feel a lot of positivity that they want a film like ‘ HAQ’ to be a success. It’s a rarity & I shall cherish this moment for life (folded hands emoticon)”. After its theatrical run, Haq will stream on Netflix.