Vijay's Jana Nayagan A Remake? Buzz Intensifies After Thalapathy Kacheri Drops, Netizens Share Similarities With Original Film

Set for release during the festive occasion of Pongal early next year, Jana Nayagan featuring Vijay in the role of a fierce cop has stoked major fan anticipation. The movie is said to be the Tamil star's last before he dives fully into politics under his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. However, a section of social media users have brought back remake allegations against Jana Nayagan even while an official confirmation in this regard is awaited.

The movie is directed by H Vinoth. It is rumoured that Jana Nayagan is the remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari (2023). The song release of Vijay's film has only strengthened the hearsay. The track Thalapathy Kacheri showcases Vijay in his trademark dance style, joined by Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. Fans quickly pointed out that a similar celebratory song exists in Bhagavanth Kesari, further strengthening the remake talk.

In Bhagavanth Kesari, NBK plays Sreeleela's brother while Kajal Aggarwal is cast as his romantic interest. It appears that a similar plot might be at play in Jana Nayagan as depicted in the track Thalapathy Kacheri. Earlier, it was also reported that the makers of Jana Nayagan had purchased the rights to the popular "good touch, bad touch" scene in NBK's Bhagavanth Kesari for a whopping ₹4.5 crore.

Bhagavanth Kesari was a box office success. The same is expected from Jana Nayagan even if the film is not a remake. If it is indeed a remake of the Telugu blockbuster, then comparisons are inevitable. Vijay fans are also questioning his decision to do a remake when he could have chosen an original subject for his final film.