Haq Movie Screening: Yami Gautam Arrives Hand-in-hand With Husband Aditya Dhar, Emraan Hashmi Oozes Style In Casual Look

Based on the landmark Shah Bano case, Haq will hit the big screens on November 7. The courtroom drama will be headlined by Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi with veteran actress Sheeba Chadha in a supporting role. The movie is directed by Suparn S Varma and has received glowing first reviews.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the makers held a special screening in Mumbai. Photos and videos from the Haq screening are now viral on social media. The movie premiere was attended by the cast along with other members of the industry.

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi lead the star-studded screening of Haq

On November 5, the makers of Haq held a special screening of the film in Mumbai. Yami Gautam, who plays the lead role of Shazia in the movie, arrived at the premiere night in a deep green velvet saree. Her saree featured golden detailing, and she teamed it with a matching blouse. The actress was accompanied by her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the premiere, and their videos are now viral online.

Emraan Hashmi, who essays the role of a lawyer and Shazia's ex-husband, also arrived at the Haq screening. The actor opted for his signature style for the premiere night. He sported a white t-shirt teamed with beige bottoms and posed for the shutterbugs at the event.

Apart from the lead stars, Ankita Lokhande also attended the Haq premiere with her husband, Vicky Jain. Actress Chum Darang and director Anees Bazmee were also in attendance at the premiere.



The film Haq is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, a landmark case concerning women's rights and maintenance laws in India. Directed by Suparn S Varma, the movie also features Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady in key roles. The film, produced under the banner of Junglee Pictures, is backed by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Harman Baweja.



