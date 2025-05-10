sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 10th 2025, 17:12 IST

Harshvardhan Rane Has A Strict Condition To Star In Sanam Teri Kasam Sequel And It Has A Connection With Operation Sindoor: Made A Decision To Respectfully Decline...

Harshvardhan Rane called out Sanam Teri Kasam co-star Mawra Hocane for her derogatory remarks on India after Operation Sindoor. He refused to star in the sequel to the hit film if she were to star in it. The film originally released in 2016 and a follow-up is being worked on.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Harshvardhan Rane has declined to star in Sanam Teri Kasam sequel if Mawra Hocane is considered for it
Harshvardhan Rane has reacted to the soaring tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and the home country's retaliation with Operation Sindoor. Harshvardhan's Sanam Teri Kasam featured him opposite Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. The Bollywood actor shared on social media that he would not star in the sequel to his hit film if there was any possibility of Mawra being in it.

"While I am grateful for the experience, however, as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of Sanam Teri Kasam Part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated," Harshvardhan wrote on Instagram.

He added," I respect all artists and humans of this country, that country, kenya and even Mars, but this kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable. Am okay with losing out on followers on instagram, but wont allow anyone to walk over the pride and upbringing. Standing by your country is good, but disrespectful, hateful remarks about other country is not (sic)."

His statement is a direct response to Mawra’s comments regarding Operation Sindoor. After India launched strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in retaliation to the attack and killing of innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir on April 22, several Pakistani actors, including Mawra, condemned India's military response. Mawra posted on X, "Strongly condemn India’s cowardly attack on Pakistan… Innocent civilians have lost their lives… May Allah protect us all… May sense prevail… Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo."

Sanam Teri Kasam sequel announced after terrific re-run

Sanam Teri Kasam was a commercial dud upon its release in 2016. However, on Valentine's Day earlier this year, the movie re-released in cinema halls and became the highest-grossing Bollywood re-release title, beating Tumbbad.

Directed by Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam minted a little over ₹9 crore during its initial run. The romantic drama added ₹33.18 crore upon its re-release, taking its lifetime biiz to over ₹42 crore. From a flop, it acquired hit status. Its sequel is also being worked on.   

Published May 10th 2025, 16:46 IST