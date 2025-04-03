Has Bollywood Left Salman Khan's Side? Sikandar Star's Emotional Reply On Lack Of Support From Industry: Sabko Zaroorat...

With Sikandar, Salman Khan is currently looking at probably the biggest flop of his career. The film, made on an estimated budget of ₹200 crore, released on March 30. Not only was it not able to bank on its Eid release, but it is now looking to wrap up its run with huge losses for the makers.

In the lead up to the movie release, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Dabangg star was questioned about whether he feels that Bollywood stars don't support his films by putting out promotional posts and positive reviews. To this, he said, "Unko aisa lagta hoga ki zaroorat nahin padti mujhe. (Maybe they think that I don't need their support.). But, sabko zaroorat padti hai. (Everybody needs support, including me)."

Salman Khan spotted during Sikandar prmotions | Image: Varinder Chawla

During this conversation, Salman ended up giving a shoutout to L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The Malayalam film released alongside the Bollywood star's own Sikandar. Salman even admitted that he always tries to talk about Bollywood stars' movies on social media to promote them. In fact, film promotion is integral to Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman.

Sikandar released on March 30 | Image: X

Sikandar biz affected by massive piracy strike

Even before Sikandar hit the big screens, the film was leaked online. A report in Bollywood Hungama revealed that various social media accounts tried to warn the team of the piracy attack, but to no avail. Trade analyst Komal Nahta shared that it will hugely affect the film's business.