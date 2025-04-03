Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 5 (Early Estimates): Salman Khan Starrer Mints Only ₹1.13 Crore

Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has been dropping at the box office with each passing day. The movie opened at ₹26 crore in India and witnessed a slight spike on the second day, minting ₹29 crore at the box office. Since then, the movie has been witnessing a downward trend at the box office. As we have entered the fifth day of the release, the movie is likely to record the lowest collection of the week.

Sikandar box office collection day 5 (early trends)

According to Sacnilk, the movie has minted only ₹1.13 crore since morning. Sikandar had an overall 4.74 per cent Hindi occupancy in the morning, lower than Wednesday. Adding the collection, the total stands at ₹85.38 crore at the box office (so far). The total collection is bound to change as the final figure will come out towards the end of the day.

Salman Khan tops the X trend but for the wrong reason

Fans are trending 'Salman Do Better Films' on X (formerly Twitter). A few users have shared an open letter to the veteran actor to pick better scripts for his next starrer. A user wrote, "Dear #SalmanKhan and his team, your fans are requesting to listen and do what good for you from last 7 years and you never responded, shame on such team whos the reason behind there downfall."

Another wrote, "Imagine Salman Bhai in something age-appropriate role in something like Old Man Logan or Vikram," read a post.

A third user wrote, "Another wrote, "#SalmanKhan, A big request to you for your sake, kindly choose your script and select the next movie wisely, don’t fall in the trap of your literary useless team. Listen to your fan, who was only there throughout your journey."