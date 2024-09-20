sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:38 IST, September 20th 2024

Has Chunky Panday Converted To Christianity? Pastor Blesses His Daughter Ananya Panday

A video is going viral on social media that shows Chunky Panday, Aditya Pancholi and stand-up comedian Sunil Pal indulging in the practices of the Christian community.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Chunky Panday visited a church with Sunil pal and Aditya Pancholi
Chunky Panday visited a church with Sunil pal and Aditya Pancholi | Image: IANS
  • 3 min read
