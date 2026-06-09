Has Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Quit Acting? Anil Kapoor's Son Breaks Silence

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, son of Anil Kapoor, made his Bollywood debut with Mirzya in 2016. Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film co-starred Saiyami Kher and didn't perform well at the box office. After two years, he returned with another Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, which also failed at the box office. It says third is the charm, but it didn't really pan out as expected. In 2022, he returned with his third film, Thar, which was directly released on OTT. Since then, the actor has been MIA from the industry, making rare public appearances at his family's house. With three back-to-back flops, netizens believe he has quit the industry and even penned a note confirming the same. On seeing this, the actor set the record straight.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor is not done yet

Taking to his X handle, Harsh reposted a fan's note asking about his absence from the industry. "@HarshKapoor_ I’ve been wondering why you’ve stepped back from acting. You’re genuinely a talented actor even if the films didn’t become big blockbusters, your performances were widely praised. Why stop now? Keep hustling, bhai. And if you ever need a role model, you don’t have," a user wrote.

Replying to the user, the actor assured that he hasn't left the industry and is busy working on his fourth project. He wrote, "I haven’t stepped back at all been working on a new one since the day thar released it took 5 years to get thar made .. it took many years for vikram to make bhavesh and its taken me 2-3 years now to finish this film ok working on which I finish filming on June 30 th. I’m also producing it."

He added, "I guess people are used to actors doing multiple films a year... if you want films like Bhavesh and Thar and Ak vs Ak/ Ray it’s not gonna happen once or twice a year that’s just the reality... but thank you and the new film is the best one yet 100 percent its extremely unique."

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Harsh is yet to announce his fourth project. Earlier, he was roped in for the biopic of Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra. He was expected to play the champion, but later it was reported that the project had been shelved.