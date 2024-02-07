Sunny Deol confirmed as Hanuman For Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Ramayan?

Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan is arguably one of the most anticipated projects currently being mounted. The film already boasts of a star-studded ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor who will be essaying the role of Lord Ram. The cast appears to have now expanded with a rather notable name reportedly being brought on board for a pivotal role in the narrative.

Has Sunny Deol been brought on board for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?



As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, Sunny Deol is the latest addition to Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious Ramayan. Deol has reportedly been brought on board for the seminal role of Lord Hanuman. For the unversed, while Ranbir will be playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi has been roped in to essay the role of Sita while KGF fame Yash will be playing the role of Raavan.

A source close to the production shared, "Sunny Deol is all charged up to have gotten once in a lifetime opportunity to play Lord Hanuman. It’s a casting made in heaven, as Lord Hanuman stands for Strength, and who better than Sunny Deol in the present times to play the part with utmost conviction."

More details on Sunny Deol's role in Ramayan



The report further adds how the first part of the film will see Deol come aboard from May of this year. While Deol as Hanuman will only have a guest appearance in the first part, the second and third installments of the trilogy will feature him in a central role.

The report shares, "While Ramayana: Part One features Sunny Deol in a guest appearance, the second and third part of the epic trilogy will have his complete presence. The makers are confident that after Dara Singh, it’s Sunny Deol who would be synonymous with Lord Hanuman in modern times." Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan is slated to go on floors in March of 2024.