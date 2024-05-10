Advertisement

Sunny Deol, who is busy shooting for his next movie Lahore, 1947, was reportedly in talks for another sequel of the cult blockbuster, Border. Now, a report in Pinkvilla claims that the actor has signed the project. Sunny will be returning as Major Kuldip Singh Chanduri in Border 2.

Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Border 2

A source told Pinkvilla that Sunny and Ayushmann have signed the project and would start the filming by the end of this year. Produced by s Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the movie will celebrate the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. Both the actors are excited and looking forward to embark on the journey. "Border 2 has been in the writing stage for over a year now and the team has cracked a script that stands to the expectations that people would have from a sequel to a mammoth all-time blockbuster like Border. Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana are very excited to embark on this journey by the end of this year," the source told the portal.

(A still from Border | Image: YouTube)

What is the plot of Border 2?

Initially, it was reported that the movie would be a sequel but a source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed that the plot of Border 2 will revolve around the incident that took place the same night of Border's events. "The battle of Longewala was fought not just by our Indian army but the Navy and the Air Force was also involved and the story of Border 2 will recap events from the perspectives of all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces," the source added.

(A file photo of Ayushmann Khurrana | Image: Instagram)

When will Border 2 hit the big screens?

The producers are targeting to release the movie on January 23, 2026, leading to the Republic Day holiday on January 26. However, the makers are yet to confirm the reports and officially announce the movie.