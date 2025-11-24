Heartwarming Video Of 89-year-old Dharmendra Crooning Abhi Na Jaao Chor Kar Resurfaces After His Death

The passing of Dharmendra at the age of 89 today has jolted the nation. The veteran actor breathed his last in Mumbai today, and his last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium. Bollywood insiders and actors arrived at the funeral to pay a final respect to the legendary cinema icon, whose passing leaves a deep void in the industry. Amid this, an old video of the actor crooning to the classic song, Abhi Na Jao Chor Kar, has resurfaced.

When an 89-year-old Dharmendra crooned Abhi Na Jaao Chor Kar

Even before his death, though he was not in the pink of his health, Dharmendra shared regular updates with his fans on social media. The Sholay star was active on Instagram and gave glimpses of his life on his account. In some such post, made on April 12, Dharmendra shared a video of himself swinging and singing.

The actor, who was 89 years old at the time, was seen lounging on the swing of his residence. The veteran star donned a full-sleeved pullover and a grey bottom, teamed with his signature hat for the day. In the video, he could be heard singing along to the song Abhi Na Jao Chor Kar while the music played in the background. He shared his post with the caption, “Friends, purane kuchh gane bhulaye nahi bhoolte." Farah Khan, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol had commented on the post at the time.



