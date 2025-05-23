Hera Pheri 3: Paresh Rawal Pays Back More Than He Charged Akshay Kumar's Production House For Threequel

Hera Pheri 3: The much-awaited threequel in the comedy franchise is now heading towards a closure. Paresh Rawal has opted out of starring in the third part of the Hera Pheri franchise, directed by Priyadarshan. Paresh's decision came as a shock to the makers of the film, including Akhshay Kumar's production house Cape Of Good Films, which also sued the veteran actor for ₹25 crore for breach of contract.

Paresh was reportedly paid a token amount of ₹11 lakh. It is said that he was getting a whopping ₹15 crore for reprising the role of Baburao after the 2006 sequel Phir Hera Pheri. Now, it has been revealed that he has closed the door on his return to Hera Pheri 3 and has also returned the signing amount with 15% interest.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Paresh Rawal has returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakh with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series.” It has also been revealed that Paresh seemingly had a problem with the contract, as he was supposed to get the remaining amount of ₹14.89 crore only a month after the film's release. Hera Pheri 3 would begin shooting next year, which meant that it was unlikely the film would be released before late 2026. It might have gotten pushed to 2027 as well. The wait of two years for his fees was reportedly an issue with the actor.

Akshay, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal had shot a promo of Hera Pheri 3 | Image: X

Meanwhile, advocate Pooja Tidke, who is representing Cape Of Good Films, has earlier shared that Paresh had shot for the movie's promo and an additional three minutes of the film before his sudden exit from Hera Pheri 3. Tidke added that there is reputational damage involved for the actors who have entered the project and Paresh is responsible for that. She also called his exit from Hera Pheri 3 a "major disappointment among the fans as a whole".