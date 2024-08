Published 20:11 IST, August 27th 2024

Here's Why Stree 2 Will Not Be A ₹1000 Crore Grosser Like Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD, Dangal

Stree 2 collections abroad are less than ₹100 crore (around $10 million). It could go up to $14-15 million, which wouldn't be in top 25 for Indian films.