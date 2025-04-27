HIT 3 Censored: Shift In Visual Tone Of Nani Starrer Costs Makers? Violent Scenes Chopped Brutally Despite A Certificate

Nani starrer HIT: The Third Case is all set to release in cinema halls on May 1. While its bookings in India have not yet begun, the pre-sales in the US have opened and are off to a good start. The action thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu will see its third installment release in the cinema halls next week amid soaring anticipation.

The film has been given an A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the trailer suggests that the franchise will take a more brutal and gory turn than the initial movies starring Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh, respectively. All eyes are now on Nani's cop character, Arjun Sarkaar, and the series' future.

With HIT 3, the Examining Committee of the CBFC has asked for both audio and visual cuts. The makers were asked to limit the use of cuss words like 'f**k'. The slang 'c*****a' has also been asked to be used in limited places.

Nani stars as Arjun Sarkaar in HIT 3 | Image: X

The rest of the cuts were related to the violent scenes. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers have been asked to modify the visuals of "butchering of the neck". Such visuals were reduced to a flash. The scenes of girl torture were also reduced to a flash. The pool of blood was covered with CG.

More edits and modifications have been made to the gruesome scenes in the film involving severing of the neck and close-up shots of amputated hands, legs and fingers. The blood-spilling effect in the movie was reduced by 50% and severed body parts were darkened. Moreover, a disclaimer was added that the makers have used a CGI baby in the film.