'Pakistanis Will Revolt...': Vijay Deverakonda's Stirring Message After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Vijay Deverakonda attended a pre-release event of Suriya's starrer Retro in Hyderabad on April 26. The Kingdom actor spoke about the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. On April 22, a group of terrorists gunned down innocent, unarmed tourists, leaving several injured and 26 dead. Condemning the attack, Vijay stressed that Kashmir belongs to India and sharply critiqued Pakistan for their ‘audacity’ to attack Kashmir.

Speaking at the event, Vijay said, “These terrorists lack brains, and they need to be educated. Pakistan lacks basic infrastructure and can’t even handle its own issues within the country and still has the audacity to attack India for Kashmir. I just want to reiterate that Kashmir belongs to India and Kashmiris are an integral part of our country."

The actor added that despite the attack, India should not retaliate with war. Sending a message of friendship, Vijay Deverakonda said, “As Indians, we need to be human and foster friendship. I strongly feel that India doesn’t even need to go to war with Pakistan. The Pakistanis will be fed up with their government and revolt someday.”

Vijay Deverakonda recalls celebrating his birthday in Pahalgam

On April 23, a day after the deadly massacre in Pahalgam, Vijay Deverakonda took to his X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the attack and recall the time he celebrated his birthday in Kashmir on the set of his film Kushi. The actor wrote, "I celebrated my birthday 2 years ago in Pahalgam, amidst shooting a film, amidst laughter, amidst my local Kashmiri friends who took the greatest care of us.. What happened yesterday is heartbreaking and infuriating - calling yourself a Force and shooting tourists is the most shameful embarrassing and cowardly act of dumb terrorism hiding behind guns. We stand with the victims and their families. We stand with Kashmir. And i hope these cowards are cleaned out. Swiftly."

A screengrab ov Vijay Devarakonda's post | Image: X