Game Changer Writer Washes His Hands Of Ram Charan Starrer, Blames Director Shankar For Disaster

Game Changer starring Ram Charan was considered the actor's big solo release after SS Rajamouli's RRR catapulted him to nationwide fame. Director Shankar had put too much time into making the movie, and it was certain that it would set the cash registers ringing. However, upon release, Game Changer was rejected by the audiences and critics. It turned out to be a big commercial and critical disaster, and now, it has become difficult for both Ram Charan and Shankar to move on from it.

Amid trolling targeted at the film, story writer Karthik Subbaraj has distanced himself from it. Karthik is known for his work in popular and hit films like Pizza and Jigarthanda DoubleX. He is credited with the story of Game Changer. While his directorial Retro, starring Suriya, is up for release on May 1, his comments on Game Changer have taken everyone by surprise.

Game Changer stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani | Image: X

Before the film's release and its reception, Karthik had praised Shankar, saying, "I’m happy to see my story in Shankar sir’s vision. We grew up watching his films, and now seeing my name in his film feels surreal." However, in a new interview, Karthik hinted that Game Changer was "ruined" by Shankar and his team of writers.

Seemingly shifting the blame on the director, Karthik said, "I initially pitched a one-line story about a grounded IAS officer to Shankar sir. Later, it turned into a completely different world. Many writers got involved, and the story and screenplay were changed.”