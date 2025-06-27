Horror Strikes Sitaare Zameen Par! Maa Proves To Be A Big Competitor For Aamir Khan Starrer At Box Office With Surprise Day 1 Collection

Maa, starring Kajol, is performing well at the box office after releasing on June 27. The movie came amid low buzz and just a week after the release of Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par. The latter performed well in its opening week and minted nearly ₹90 crore, with hopes to do more biz in the second weekend. However, that seems dampened by Maa put up a surprise show at the ticket window on its 1st Friday.

Maa collects close to ₹5 crore on day 1

Kajol's Maa got mixed reviews on X on its release day. The movie blends mythology and horror and Kajol's performance in the movie has earned unanimous praise. The horror film is also within the universe of Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan's hit horror film from 2024, and that factor is seemingly pulling audiences for it.

Maa starring Kajol released on June 27 | Image: X

Maa fared decent on its opening day and minted close to ₹5 crore. This collection might seem low but it has put a huge dent in the biz of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par by dividing audiences. Aamir's film recorded its lowest single day biz as Maa opposed it at the box office. The collections for this film on its 2nd Friday was in the same range as Maa. While SZP was expecting to pick up pace on its second weekend and cross the ₹100 crore mark soon, it will only be able to reach that box office milestone on Saturday.

Sitaare Zameen Par released on June 20 | Image: X