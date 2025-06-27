Kannappa Special: Rare On-Set Photos Of Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal And Mohanlal Go Viral

Kannappa: The mythological drama starring Vishnu Manchu as Lord Shiva's "biggest devotee" has released in cinema halls on June 27. The movie has been receiving unanimous praise from viewers, with many going lauding its well-executed climax. Vishnu has assembled a dream cast for his movie by roping in Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal and Mohanlal in cameo roles.

On the day of its release, BTS pictures featuring the cast on the sets of Kannappa, when they shot for the movie, have gone viral. From moments of camaraderie to sheer dedication and immersion in character, each frame in Kannappa BTS video tells a story. Elaborate sets to intense action sequences, the making video showcases the passion, effort and vision of the team that brought the timeless legend of Kannappa to life.

Moments of bonding between Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas

While Vishnu Manchu plays the title role in Kannappa, Prabhas essays Rudra. The Kalki 2898 AD star is shown in his look behind the scenes, as he gears up to shoot for his portions opposite Vishnu. While some snippets have them exchanging dialogues, others show them in action sequences.

Prabhas plays Rudra in Kannappa | Image: YouTube screengrab

Vishnu and Prabhas on Kannappa set | Image: YouTube screengrab

Prabhas in Rudra look on Kannappa set | Image: YouTube screengrab

Prabhas and Vishnu Manchu shoot for Kannappa Image: YouTube screengrab

Akshay as Lord Shiva in Kannappa: Vishnu meets the 'divine'

Some portions show Akshay as Lord Shiva filming for his scenes in Kannappa in front of a blue screen. Kajal as Goddess Parvati also features in them. The Housefull 5 star is seen shooting his solo parts as well as talkie portions with Vishnu, showcasing both their on screen and off-screen camaraderie.

Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal on Kannappa set | Image: Image: YouTube screengrab

Akshay plays Lord Shiva in Kannappa | Image: YouTube screengrab

Akshay with Vishnu Manchu on Kannappa set | Image: YouTube screengrab

Akshay meets young fans and child actors of Kannappa | Image: YouTube screengrab

Mohanlal features in some action sequences in the BTS snippets.

Mohanlal on Kannappa set | Image: YouTube screengrab