Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 27 June 2025 at 20:16 IST

Kannappa Special: Rare On-Set Photos Of Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal And Mohanlal Go Viral

From moments of camaraderie to sheer dedication and immersion in character, each frame in Kannappa BTS video tells a story. The movie features Vishnu Manchu in lead role, with Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal and Mohanlal in cameo appearances.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa released on June 27
Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa released on June 27 | Image: Republic

Kannappa: The mythological drama starring Vishnu Manchu as Lord Shiva's "biggest devotee" has released in cinema halls on June 27. The movie has been receiving unanimous praise from viewers, with many going lauding its well-executed climax. Vishnu has assembled a dream cast for his movie by roping in Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal and Mohanlal in cameo roles.

On the day of its release, BTS pictures featuring the cast on the sets of Kannappa, when they shot for the movie, have gone viral. From moments of camaraderie to sheer dedication and immersion in character, each frame in Kannappa BTS video tells a story. Elaborate sets to intense action sequences, the making video showcases the passion, effort and vision of the team that brought the timeless legend of Kannappa to life.

Moments of bonding between Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas

While Vishnu Manchu plays the title role in Kannappa, Prabhas essays Rudra. The Kalki 2898 AD star is shown in his look behind the scenes, as he gears up to shoot for his portions opposite Vishnu. While some snippets have them exchanging dialogues, others show them in action sequences.

Also read: Rajini Fans Approve New Hindi Coolie Title As Makers Rechristen It

Prabhas plays Rudra in Kannappa | Image: YouTube screengrab
Vishnu and Prabhas on Kannappa set | Image: YouTube screengrab
Prabhas in Rudra look on Kannappa set | &nbsp;Image: YouTube screengrab
Prabhas and Vishnu Manchu shoot for Kannappa Image: YouTube screengrab

Akshay as Lord Shiva in Kannappa: Vishnu meets the 'divine'

Some portions show Akshay as Lord Shiva filming for his scenes in Kannappa in front of a blue screen. Kajal as Goddess Parvati also features in them. The Housefull 5 star is seen shooting his solo parts as well as talkie portions with Vishnu, showcasing both their on screen and off-screen camaraderie.

Also read: Maa OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Kajol's Horror Film Online

Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal on Kannappa set | Image: &nbsp;Image: YouTube screengrab
Akshay plays Lord Shiva in Kannappa | Image: YouTube screengrab
Akshay with Vishnu Manchu on Kannappa set | Image: YouTube screengrab
Akshay meets young fans and child actors of Kannappa | Image: YouTube screengrab

Mohanlal features in some action sequences in the BTS snippets. 

Mohanlal on Kannappa set | Image: YouTube screengrab

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and is off to a good start at the box office. The movie will enjoy a solo run in Telugu states in the coming days and is expected to do good business, which will likely be driven by the positive talk surrounding it.  

Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 27 June 2025 at 20:09 IST