Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 3 June 2025 at 19:00 IST

Justin Bieber Enjoys His Favourite Indian Dish, Viral Photo Will Make You Crave This Desi Delight

Years ago, Justin Bieber shared how he liked tandoori chicken and chicken tikka masala with butter naan, a classic combo enjoyed by millions around the world.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Justin Bieber enjoyed a meal at an Indian restaurant in California
Justin Bieber enjoyed a meal at an Indian restaurant in California | Image: Republic

Many years back, Justin Bieber had mentioned how his favourite food to enjoy on tour is the Indian dishes chicken tikka and chicken tikka masala. As the popstar faces public scrutiny for his relationship with Hailey Bieber and defies health speculation, he was snapped indulging his taste buds at the Indian restaurant, Spice Affair in Beverly Hills.

The famous Indian restaurant has opened its doors to Hollywood star Mel Gibson, Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam and many more over the years and Bieber enjoyed the Indian cuisine during a dine-in experience recently. Dressed in his casual style, Bieber, it appeared in the way he sat spreading out, enjoyed his meal to the fullest. The restaurant's social media handle posted an image of the Peaches singer with the lavish spread of his favourite delights. A few days back, Braveheart fame Mel Gibson also enjoyed a meal at Spice Affair, as per a photo posted on social media.

(L to R): Mel Gibson, Sonu Nigam and Justin Bieber have enjoyed a meal at the Spice Affair restaurant in Beverly Hills, California | Image: X

Also read: Ed Sheeran Flaunts His Love For India With A Tattoo In Punjabi

Bieber liked the chicken tikka and chicken tikka masala served at Spice Affair and also ordered takeout. Talking about his favourite Indian dish earlier, Bieber had shared how he liked tandoori chicken and chicken tikka masala with butter naan, a classic combo enjoyed by millions around the world. He also shared how, according to him, London serves the best Indian food.  

Also read: Arabella Stanton's Audition Tape Proves She Will Be Perfect As Hermione

"London has the best Indian food. They are amazing," Bieber told Jimmy Fallon while appearing on his show many years back. He also promised to take The Tonight Show host on a dining experience in London. It is believed that when Bieber was in India in 2024, performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding celebrations, he had a taste of Indian food cooked back home.     

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 3 June 2025 at 18:50 IST