Justin Bieber Enjoys His Favourite Indian Dish, Viral Photo Will Make You Crave This Desi Delight

Many years back, Justin Bieber had mentioned how his favourite food to enjoy on tour is the Indian dishes chicken tikka and chicken tikka masala. As the popstar faces public scrutiny for his relationship with Hailey Bieber and defies health speculation, he was snapped indulging his taste buds at the Indian restaurant, Spice Affair in Beverly Hills.

The famous Indian restaurant has opened its doors to Hollywood star Mel Gibson, Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam and many more over the years and Bieber enjoyed the Indian cuisine during a dine-in experience recently. Dressed in his casual style, Bieber, it appeared in the way he sat spreading out, enjoyed his meal to the fullest. The restaurant's social media handle posted an image of the Peaches singer with the lavish spread of his favourite delights. A few days back, Braveheart fame Mel Gibson also enjoyed a meal at Spice Affair, as per a photo posted on social media.

(L to R): Mel Gibson, Sonu Nigam and Justin Bieber have enjoyed a meal at the Spice Affair restaurant in Beverly Hills, California | Image: X

Bieber liked the chicken tikka and chicken tikka masala served at Spice Affair and also ordered takeout. Talking about his favourite Indian dish earlier, Bieber had shared how he liked tandoori chicken and chicken tikka masala with butter naan, a classic combo enjoyed by millions around the world. He also shared how, according to him, London serves the best Indian food.