Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1: Flying Start For Akshay Kumar Starrer, Comedy Movie Misses The ₹25 Crore Mark

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1: The fifth installment in the comedy franchise, Housefull 5 released on June 6 amid much anticipation. This is the longest-running series for an Indian title. The Akshay Kumar-led multistarrer was expected to do good business on its opening day and it has managed to do just that.

After Chhaava and Sikandar, Housefull 5 has bagged the third spot in the list of biggest Bollywood openers of 2025, beating Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.

How much did Housefull 5 earn on day 1?

Trade experts predicted that Housefull 5 would earn in the range of ₹20-25 crore on day 1. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹23 crore. The numbers could rise depending on the final figures, expected to come in early Saturday. Housefull 5 is Akshay's biggest release so far and in the coming days, will enjoy a free run till Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par releases on June 20.

Housefull 5 released on June 6 | Image: Instagram

If the word of mouth is good, Housefull 5 is certain to be a hit like the other four movies in the franchise. Housefull 5 has also emerged as the biggest opener in the franchise, beating Housefull 4 (2019).

Housefull 5 comes out with two versions

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 has released in two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani | Image: YouTube screengrab