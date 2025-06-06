Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1: Flying Start For Akshay Kumar Starrer, Comedy Movie Misses The ₹25 Crore Mark

Updated 6 June 2025 at 23:35 IST
Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 1: The fifth installment in the comedy franchise, Housefull 5 released on June 6 amid much anticipation. This is the longest-running series for an Indian title. The Akshay Kumar-led multistarrer was expected to do good business on its opening day and it has managed to do just that.
After Chhaava and Sikandar, Housefull 5 has bagged the third spot in the list of biggest Bollywood openers of 2025, beating Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.
Trade experts predicted that Housefull 5 would earn in the range of ₹20-25 crore on day 1. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the movie minted ₹23 crore. The numbers could rise depending on the final figures, expected to come in early Saturday. Housefull 5 is Akshay's biggest release so far and in the coming days, will enjoy a free run till Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par releases on June 20.
If the word of mouth is good, Housefull 5 is certain to be a hit like the other four movies in the franchise. Housefull 5 has also emerged as the biggest opener in the franchise, beating Housefull 4 (2019).
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 has released in two versions - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B.
Both versions have different climaxes and this has also become a hook for the viewers. Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and more feature in the comedy thriller.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 6 June 2025 at 23:35 IST