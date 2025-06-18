Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar Starrer Closes In On Raid 2 Lifetime Biz Ahead Of Sitaare Zameen Par Release

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 13: The multi starrer comedy led by Akshay Kumar is doing well at then box office despite the mixed reviews it has been getting from the viewers over the objectification of women characters in the movie. As alleged my many, Housefull 5 shows its actresses in poor light, with no character arc ascribed to them and most of them are reduced to dressing skimpily on screen. Despite the criticism, the movie has minted close to ₹165 crore at the box office in India, with a day still to go before its two-week run winds up.

Housefull 5 box office collection day 13

Housefull 5 started off well at the box office and collected ₹87 crore plus in its opening weekend. However, the numbers have declined steadily over the days. In the second weekend, the collections dipped to below ₹30 crore mark and continue to fall further in the second week. On the 2nd Monday, the movie minted ₹3.75 crore. The numbers increased slightly on Tuesday (June 17) and stood at ₹4.25 crore and dipped again on Wednesday to ₹2.25 crore mark.

In 13 days so far, Housefull 5 has collected ₹164.42 crore. It will look to surpass Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 (₹172.87 crore) to become the 2nd highest grossing Bollywood title in 2025 so far, behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava (₹585.7 crore).