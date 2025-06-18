Sitaare Zameen Par: Bollywood's 2nd Highest Streaming Offer Turned Down By Aamir Khan?

Sitaare Zameen Par: Amid modest buzz, Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer comedy drama is all set to release on the big screens on June 20. In a move against streaming services in India, Aamir has shared that Sitaare Zameen Par will run only in cinemas. The Bollywood star has vehemently opposed the trend of releasing movies on OTT after an 8-week theatrical release window. Down South, the window is just 4 weeks.

In the lead up to the "theatrical only" release of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir has pressed with urgency that streaming services are spoiling the "big screen experience" and his decision to not release his upcoming film on OTT is his way of opposing the takeover the small screen takeover of cinema.

According to reports, Aamir turned down a couple of offers form OTT giants Netflix and Prime Video to stream Sitaare Zameen Par after its theatrical run. Earlier, it was reported that Netflix presented the SZP team with a ₹125 crore offer for its digital rights, but they showed no interest. Now, fresh reports have suggested that a ₹120 crore offer from Prime Video has also been turned down by Aamir and Co.

Sitaare Zameen Par team has reportedly turned down streaming offers from Netflix and Prime Video | Image: X

While these numbers are far from thee biggest OTT deals for an Indian title, with RRR (₹350 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (₹320 crore), Pushpa 2 (₹275 crore), Salaar (₹162 crore) and Leo (₹120 crore) occupying the top slots, the streaming rights offer that SZP team reportedly turned down would have made it the second highest for a Bollywood movie, only behind Jawan (₹250 crore).