Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Inches Away From Beating Sikandar, Sky Force Lifetime Biz Despite A Slow Tuesday

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-led multi-starrer Housefull 5 is doing good business at the box office after its release on June 6. While there has been a section that has been trolling the film for below the belt humour and objectification of its female cast, many have lined up outside the cinema halls to watch it still. Housefull 5 is one of the fastest ₹100 crore grossers in 2025, all languages included. This is proof of its pull at the box office. On Tuesday (June 10), the numbers declined compared to the first weekend and Monday (June 9), but still remained steady.

Housefull 5 slows down but still collects good figures

Housefull 5 minted close to ₹9 crore on its first Tuesday, taking its total biz to ₹108.95 crore in 5 days since its release in India. It will likely surpass Salman Khan's Sikandar and Akshay's Sky Force lifetime biz on Wednesday to become the 3rd highest-grossing Hindi title in 2025 after Raid 2 and Chhaava.

Housefull 5 released on June 6 | Image: X

At the box office, Housefull 5 earned more than what Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 did on its first Tuesday. However, the biz was way less than Chhaava's. The Vicky Kaushal starrer minted over ₹25 crore on its first Tuesday back in February, but the collections were good due to the partial holiday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Since Housefull 5 has managed to do well despite bad reviews, it could become the 2nd ₹200 crore grosser of Bollywood in 2025 after Chhaava in 2025.

When and where will Housefull 5 stream on OTT?