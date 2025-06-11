Kesari 2 OTT Release Date: Double Cheer For Akshay Kumar Fans As JioHotstar Announces Official Premiere Of Film Amid Housefull 5's Dream Run In Theatres

Kesari Chapter 2 hit the big screens on April 18. After much anticipation, the Akshay Kumar headliner is all set to debut on OTT. JioHotstar took to their official Instagram account to share the news of the film's premiere on the platform. The film also features R Madhavan in a pivotal role.

Kesari Chapter 2 to premiere on OTT

On June 11, JioHotstar took to their official Instagram account to share the announcement of the premiere of Kesari Chapter 2. The movie will debut on the platform on June 13. Along with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, the movie also features Ananya Panday.



Based on the aftermath of Jallianwala Bagh, Kesari 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film obtained an adult-only certificate and enjoyed a good run in the theatres. The courtroom drama narrates a series of events after the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy in Amritsar on April 13, 1919. The movie is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of legendary advocate C. Sankaran Nair. Ananya Panday essays a young lawyer Dilreet Gill. R Madhavan plays the role of Neville McKinley, the lawyer who represented the case for the Britishers.



Kesari Chapter 2 box office run

Despite being released to an adult-only audience, Kesari 2 had an exceptional run at the box office. The movie opened to a decent ₹7.75 crore. In the over 50-day theatrical run, the film amassed a total of ₹92.5 crore.



