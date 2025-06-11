Ranbir Kapoor Bonds With Aamir Khan's Son Azad Khan After Special Screening Of Sitaare Zameen Par, Duo Plays Foosball In Viral Video

Aamir Khan hosted a special screening for his upcoming film, Sitraare Zameen Par, at his residence. Bigwigs from the world of entertainment and sports attended the premiere. In an inside video, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen playing football with Aamir Khan's younger son, Azad.

Ranbir Kapoor's video with Azad Khan sparks reactions from social media users

Ranbir Kapoor took time off from the shooting of Ramayana and Love & War to attend the special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par. Several inside photos and videos of the actor from the premiere have now gone viral on social media. In some of the clips, he could be seen distributing caps and t-shirts from his band, ARKS, to the attendees of the screening.



In a new video, Ranbir Kapoor was seen sporting a black t-shirt and bottoms. He sported a clean-shaven look, which has now gone viral online. In a new video from inside the event, Ranbir Kapoor could be seen playing foosball with Aamir Khan's Azad Khan. Azad is Aamir and Kiran's son and is 14-year-old.

Ranbir Kapoor jams with Shankar Mahadevan and Aamir Khan

Not just Ranbir Kapoor, the screening was attended by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Shankar Mahadevan. In and inside video, the group could be seen live singing to songs from Taare Zameen Par. In a viral video, they could be seen jamming to hits like Tu Dhoop Hai and Meri Maa.



