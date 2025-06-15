Housefull 5 Crosses ₹150 Crore Mark In India In 2nd Weekend, But Biz Down By 70% For Akshay Kumar Starrer

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar-fronted multistarrer comedy Housefull 5 is doing good business at the box office despite mixed reviews. It has already crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide before its second weekend wound up and has also gone past the ₹150 crore mark at the domestic box office on Sunday (June 15). However, the biz has dropped by a huge margin from the opening weekend to the 2nd weekend.

Housefull 5 biz down by 70% from the first weekend

Housefull 5 took a flying start at the ticket window, collecting approximately ₹88 crore in its opening weekend, only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava in 2025. However, soon, bad reviews and the criticism over the film's adult comedy sequences started to trend online. The collections took a hit over the first week and numbers came down heavily in the second weekend.

Housefull 5 released on June 6 | Image: X

On its second Friday (June 13), Housefull 5 minted ₹6 crore, followed by ₹9.5 crore on Saturday. On its second Sunday, the movie had collected ₹9 crore by 8 pm. As the day winds up, the numbers could reach around ₹12-13 crore or less. Compared to the opening weekend, when it minted ₹88 crore, the 2nd weekend collections will be down by over 70% and will stand at around ₹26 crore.

Housefull 5 to face competition from Sitaare Zameen Par

Since no big Hindi movies have released this weekend, Housefull 5 will enjoy a solo run for another week, till June 20, when Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par will hit the big screens amid huge anticipation. Earlier, SZP was planned to be released on a limited number of screens, which would go up if the reception was good.