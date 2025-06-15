Oh Baby! Did Kiara Advani Share A Picture From Her Baby Shower With Sidharth Malhotra? Fans Ask For More

Soon-to-be mom Kiara Advani penned a sweet Father's Day wish for her father, and also wished her husband Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara and Sidharth married in 2023 and are now all set to embrace parenthood. In the post that Kiara shared on Father's Day, a picture showed her and Sid together with a theme cake. Many on social media commented that it was an unseen snap from the baby shower that the couple hosted.

In the snap, Kiara was seen holding back her hair as she made a wish before she cut the cake. Sidharth was by her side. The couple was careful to conceal Kiara's baby bump behind the multi-tier cake that had "Oh Baby" tag on it. While Kiara shone in a yellow dress, Sidharth looked dashing in a printed shirt and trousers.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra married in 2023 | Image: Instagram

Wishing her father, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress wrote on her official Instagram handle, "To the man who raised me with patience, strength, and so much love. You will always be my first hero... and probably the only person who still answers my calls on the first ring."

Her post further read, "And to my husband, who's about to become a dad, I already know our child is the luckiest... Happy Father's Day to the incredible dads in my life," the Kabir Singh actress added. Kiara and Sidharth left everyone pleasantly surprised back in March 2025 as they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Rumours of the duo being in a relationship started doing the rounds as they were filming for their 2021 hit Shershaah. After keeping everyone guessing about their relationship status, Kiara and Sidharth finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in February 2023.