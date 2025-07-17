Saiyaara Director Mohit Suri Has A 100% Strike Rate With Newcomers, Will Ahaan Panday Score His Dream Debut Like Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu?

No one offers a Bollywood debut quite like director Mohit Suri. Known for delivering chartbuster music, remembered for decades after the film's release, YRF has tapped in Suri for the dream launch of actor Ahaan Panday. And the youngster couldn't have asked for more. Ahaan is the nephew of actor Chunky Panday and the cousin of actress Ananya Panday. With Saiyaara, Ahaan will look to find his footing his Bollywood and he may be in the safest hands.

Mohit Suri's hit rate with newcomers is a golden 100%. The director began his career in Bollywood as a director in 2005 with Zeher. Lead star Emraan Hashmi was just a couple of films old when he worked with Mohit. After Emraan's Murder (2004) became a huge hit, he suffered a setback with Tumsa Nahin Dekha in the same year. With Zeher, Mohit made sure Emraan was not ruled out as a "one film wonder". The movie's soundtrack was a complete smasher hit. Agar Tum Mil Jao and Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein are played, 20 years on.

Zeher was one of Emraan Hashmi's early movies in Bollywood | Image: IMDb

With his 2nd feature film Kalyug, Mohit launched Kunal Kemmu. He went to become a popular Bollywood actor and has also ventured into direction with Madgaon Express. Mohit broke barriers with Kalyug. The movie was titled Blue Film, but the makers changed it due to CBFC objections. Mohit has dared to break the clutter and his sincere efforts have always reflected on screen.

With Kalyug, Mohit launched Kunal Kemmu | Image: IMDb

Even with Kangana Ranaut, who debuted with Gangster (2006) while she was just 17, Mohit worked in Woh Lamhe in the same year and delivered a hit. Some of most famous launches have been Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in Aashiqui 2 (2013). While not their debuts, the lead pair is rose to fame after the romantic musical.

Mohit Suri thrust Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut into the limelight | Image: X

Mohit's Saiyaara is again with newcomers. The soundtrack is a hit and the advance sales are flying.

Saiyaara features Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles | Image: X