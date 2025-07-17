Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani's Mumbai Residence With A Cardio Pool, Dance Floor, Bar Counter Is All Things Luxe | Photos

Updated 17 July 2025 at 09:34 IST
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the most popular celebrity couples in Bollywood. Love blossomed when they met during the lockdown. They made their relationship official in October 2021 and got married in February 2024. The couple is now settled in Mumbai. In a recent interaction with filmmaker Farah Khan, Rakul and Jackky gave fans a house tour of their lavish residence in Mumbai. Safe to say, it's what dreams are made of. Interestingly, the couple has done a majority of interiors after they moved in together. This home used to Jackky's bachelor pad, but is now their love nest.
Rakul and Jackky's abode has everything that one can dream of. The high ceiling residence has a huge carpet area with grade A amenities.
From spacious living room, adorned with lavish showpieces and big wall paintings to a huge kitchen area and a swimming pool overlooking the Mumbai skyline, this home is grandeur come to life.
A bar counter and lounge area adjacent to the balcony speaks about the couple's taste for luxury and finesse. The pool isn't ordinary either. It is a cardio pool for hydrotherapy and relaxation.
In the video with Farah, Jackky shared that one of the halls in his home used to be a dance floor for his parties, but they renovated the area and converted it into a joint living room after marriage.
The interiors are mostly modern with wooden wall panels and flooring. Another highlight of this residence is the 12-seater dining area, which is perfect for a get together with family and friends.
