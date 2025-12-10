How Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya Reacted To Their Divorce Rumours

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have battled divorce rumours all year round. The couple has maintained silence and dignity around speculations about their marital status. In a new interview, the Paa actor shared that his 14-year-old daugther is unaware of any speculations around the family as she does not possess a phone and knows better than to indulge in unverified claims.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007 | Image: Instagram

She’s a very mature girl: Abhishek Bachchan talks about his 14-year-old daugther

In an interview with Peepingmoon, Abhishek Bachchan was asked how he shields his daughter Aaradhya from rumours around their divorce. The actor simply shared that she does not have a phone and hopes that she is not aware of any such rumour. He added, “I hope not. She’s a very mature girl. She’s a wonderful girl, and her mother has done a wonderful job. I don’t think she’s aware, but I don’t think that’s part of her priority. She doesn’t have a phone; she’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided on a long time ago.”



Abhishek shared that even though Aaradhya has internet access, she is not interested in any rumours around her parents. Crediting his wife Aishwarya for her wholesome upbringing, the actor added, “She’s more interested in doing her homework; she loves school. I don’t think she would search our names on Google. She won’t believe anything; her mother has taught her well enough not to believe everything that she reads. Like my parents were with me, we’re completely honest with the family. So there’s never been an occasion where anybody needs to question anyone."



Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have rubbished rumours around their divorce calling the reports ‘baseless’. The actors got married in April 2007 and welcomed their daugther Aaradhya in 2011.



