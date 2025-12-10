Kabir Singh Songs 'Stolen' By Sachet-Parampara? Duo's Beef With Amaal Mallik Over Credit Explained

After completing his Bigg Boss 19 journey as one of the top 5 contestants, Amaal Mallik is out of the house and looking to bank on his new-found fame. He has also been offered a role by Ekta Kapoor, details of which will be revealed later on. While Amaal may have completed his journey on the controversial reality show, he has found himself in a beef with Sachet–Parampara as he claimed credits of a couple of songs in the Kabir Singh album, which in the movie are credited to the musical duo. Here's all you need to know about the developing controversy between Amaal and Sachet–Parampara over song credits.

Amaal Mallik has sparked a song credits row with Sachet Parampara | Image: X

Amaal claimed Sandeep Reddy Vanga was making Kabir Singh album with him

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amaal claimed that one of the worst phases in his personal life was when he was going through a break-up with his steady girlfriend. What compounded his problems at the time was that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted him to compose songs for his debut Bollywood movie Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Amaal said that Vanga locked the entire music album of Kabir Singh (6 songs) with him, but eventually, his contribution to the movie was reduced to just one song.

"I was emotionally spent between 2014-2018. I was delivering music after music. I started taking its slow. This happened right before the lockdown. While doing Kabir Singh, I was experiencing something like Kabir Singh in my own life. It was the biggest heartbreak for me in terms of working on the film. I was going through an emotionally weak phase. The girl i was in relationship with, she got married to someone else. It was a beautiful relationship that began in 2014 and continued till 2018. I created a soundtrack from that pain. Mera popat ho gaya uss picture mein..." Amaal said.

Amaal Mallik said that Kabir Singh songs Bekhayali and Mere Sohneya were inspired by his compositions sent over WhatsApp | Image: X

He added, "Me and Sandeep Reddy Vanga sat and locked the album in 20 minutes. In 20 minutes we had six songs. That got reduced to one song due to the extreme level of politics played by everyone on that film. Apart from the songs that Vishal Mishra and Mithoon created for Kabir Singh, everything else was referenced from what I had made for that film. Bekhayali and that little Punjabi-ish song... were made by Sachet-Parampara, they may not agree to it today, its not animosity. It was my stupidity that I trusted a lot. I send the songs on WhatsApp. Vanga was headstrong that he would not let me go out from the film completely. He fought big for me but others involved did not want me. All songs were hit but the compositions were twisted. They were tweaked a little but the skeleton or the blueprint I had already given. Mere Sohneya and Bekhayali vibe I had made and given. It happens in the industry that songs are sent over on WhatsApp. When I heard songs I smiled and said, 'Good for you'."

Sachet-Parampara hit back at Amaal Mallik over Kabir Singh songs' credit

The duo took to Instagram, where they shared a video and countered Amaal tall claims about Kabir Singh songs. "This is regarding Mr Amaal Mallik. Actually, we never thought that we would have to clarify all these things, but this is something that we purely created. We are talking about Bekhayali, which Amaal Mallik claims that he has made some time ago."

In the video, the duo asserted that Bekhayali was created entirely by them during music sessions with the Kabir Singh team, including Shahid Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. "We have all the chats with Amaal Malik, we have all the chats with Kabir Singh team because the entire Kabir Singh team was there when we created this song. Every melody, every composition, every arrangement, every lyric was done when the entire team was there and it is purely a Sachet and Parampara original composition."

The duo said that since then, Amaal is claiming that someone sent his song on "WhatsApp and someone must have played it for us and all that." "We are outsiders, why would anyone favour us? Or we have come from a small town, someone will play their song for us and we will make a song like that? Are you serious, Amaal Malik? And also, let's assume that if you want to say that we have stolen your song, then why are you congratulating us after the release? And you are the first one who is texting me and saying, "that waiting for your song and..." they shared.

Sachet-Parampara added, "I am so sorry that we have to fall so low. And have to tell all these things like this. What we are trying to actually think is, Amaal, what is the need for you to do all this? And you are saying, love it. What is the need for you to do all this?" They also demanded an apology from Amaal for his unverified claims.

