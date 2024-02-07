Advertisement

Sooryavansham which regularly is broadcast on television is one of the most popular and watched Hindi films. The channel Sony Max often broadcasts the film that stars Amitabh Bachchan in a double role and actress Soundarya Ramu in the lead role. The film's frequent broadcast is known to many and often a topic of discussion among friends. The frequency is such that it has also been converted into many memes on social media. Just recently, actor Mukesh Rishi, who played the antagonist in the film revealed Big B's reaction to the film's frequent telecast on television.

What does Amitabh Bachchan have to say about Sooryavansham?

In a recent interview with Lehren Metro, actor Mukesh Rishi joked about the film's frequent telecast and recalled that even Amitabh Bachchan was surprised at the film's popularity on TV.

He said while working on the 2019 film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Rishi brought up the repeated telecasts of Sooryavansham and Big B too acknowledged it and expressed his surprise at how the film, flopped at the box office at the time of release, gained popularity on television.

According to Mukesh, Bachchan said, "Hum bhi hairan hote hai", which loosely translates to, "Even I'm surprised."

What do we know about Sooryavansham?

Sooryavansham hit the theaters on May 21, 1999. The film starring Amitabh Bachchan, Soundarya Ramu, Anupam Kher, Kader Khan, Jayasudha, and Mukesh Rishi in important roles was reportedly made on a budget of ₹7 crores. However, it managed to earn only ₹6.67 crores at the box office despite opening to positive reviews. However, due to its repeated telecast on television, Sooryavansham in the past 25 years has gathered a cult following among the Indian diaspora. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer is a remake of the 1997 Tamil film titled Surya Vamsam.