Shahid Kapoor has shared how the song Dhan Te Nan helped him prepare for his role as Guddu in the film Kaminey, saying it gave him an understanding of what he had to do in the movie. Shahid and Kriti Sanon appeared on a singing reality show to promote their movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. On the show, the actor made the revelation.

Shahid Kapoor opens up about his role in Kaminey

Among the many performances in the show, it was Anjana Padmanabhan who shone bright and once again impressed everyone by singing Gulaboo, Thumkeshwari, and Dhan Te Nan from the movies Shaandar, Bhediya and Kaminey, respectively.

Shahid was left amazed by Anjana’s performance and said: "You’re so good; you’re a powerhouse performer. And what you did with your voice today is unbelievable. You’re very special. Don’t forget that you’re outstanding!"

While listening to Anjana's rendition of Dhan Te Nan, Shahid shared that this track from the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial helped him prepare for his role as Guddu.

The song was originally sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani.

Shahid said: "Before doing Kaminey, I had just finished Jab We Met and was confused about the movie's zone. It was different from what had been introduced in India so far, so I wasn't sure how to approach it.

"I remember we were in Vishal Sir's office discussing the costume and other things when he handed me the headphones and asked me to listen to this song. That's when I first heard 'Dhan Te Nan' and it gave me an understanding of what I had to do in the movie. So, it’s because of Vishal Sir and this song that I could pull off Guddu’s role," he said.

Shahid Kapoor: Cinema should show things that are not possible in real life

Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, has said that cinema should present stories that people in real life might not experience.

The actor said that the subject of his film might be something that hasn’t yet happened in real life but that, he confidently said, will connect with the audience.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which also stars Kriti Sanon, follows the story of a computer engineer, played by Shahid, who falls in love with a humanoid robot, played by Kriti.

Talking to the media on Thursday, Shahid said, “When ‘Mr. India’ was released, nobody in the audience thought of something like that but it did well, it’s one of our iconic films. We didn’t ask the makers that ‘this is not possible in real life, so we should not attempt telling a story like this’. One of the earlier blockbusters of Arnold Schwarzenegger is ‘Terminator’, the audience connected with it and that’s how it became a franchise. He also played a futuristic robot in the film.”

He further mentioned, “There are many films like that in Indian cinema as well, the best example is the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Robot’. I feel, in cinema we should show those things that are not possible in real life. The audience only cares if a film is well-made, if it is the audience does show its love for the film.”

(With inputs from IANS)

