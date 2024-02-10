Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone share the screen space for the first time in the film Fighter. The film hit the big screen on January 25, coinciding with the Republic Day holiday. The movie opened to a positive critical and commercial reception and the chemistry between the lead actors was appreciated. In an unseen BTS footage from the film, the actors could be seen enjoying time off-screen as well.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone sing Fighter Song Bekaar Dil

The song Bekaar Dil was not included in the theatrical version of the Hrithik Roshan starrer. However, the Fighter song was released by the makers days after the film's release. In an unseen BTS from the film set, the actors could be seen attempting to sing the song.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan full time actors part time singers #Fighter#BekaarDil pic.twitter.com/w8tmtIZE56 — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) February 9, 2024

In the video, Hrithik takes the lead and begins singing the song and then Deepika chimes in. The Piku actress assured that Hrithik sings well but she cannot do it as well. Siddharth Anand, the director, also participates, adding his voice for a few lines. His lighthearted commentary enhances the fun and gives the audience a lovely look into the team's off-screen interactions and friendship. The video is now going viral on social media.

Army veteran praises Hrithik Roshan’s performance in Fighter

On February 4, an army veteran, Maj Gen (Dr) GD Bakshi SM, VSM(retd) took to his X (formerly Twitter) to heap praises on Hrithik’s performance in the film. He called the movie Fighter a ‘befitting tribute’ to the Air Force. In the post, he compared Hrithik with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

The post read, “Just saw the Movie Fighter. A Great and befitting tribute to our Air Warriors. Thrilling action and aerobatics by the Sukhois. Dont miss the air combat. Hritik Roshan made a great fighter pilot. Gave Tom Cruise a run for his money. MUST SEE! @iHrithik.” The post did not skip Hrithik’s notice. The actor replied to the note by writing, “It’s an honour to receive this feedback from you Sir. Thank you so much.” To this, the army veteran wrote, “Keep up the Great Work Tiger. You do justice to combat roles. Hope to see u in many more. The boys in uniform need all the encouragement they can get.”