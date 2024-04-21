Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR may just feature in a powerful dance off in War 2. The formidable duo have started filming for their action-packed extravaganza, War 2. The latest update about the film suggests a peppy, upbeat dance number in the works, with both the heroes leading the charge.

Soon after Jr NTR was confirmed to be a part of War 2, media speculations started swirling around the film, carrying conjecture with regards to the actor's role in the same. The general consensus on the same is that the actor will be essaying the primary antagonist in his big banner Bollywood debut. However, this does not stand as a roadblock to a keynote dance number in the film.

As per a recent Bollywood Hungama report, despite the fact that Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan will be up against one another as per the premise of War 2, certain circumstances in the film will see the two participate in a powerful dance number. The source quoted in the report stated, "It’s going to be Hrithik vs Jr NTR in War 2. But the makers smartly and organically have come up with a situation in the film where the two male leads will be seen dancing to a catchy song. It is composed by Pritam and is considered to be one of the biggest highlights of the film".

Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan have their respective dance legacies to live up to



To refresh one's memory, Jr NTR's last release in theatres was the supremely successful RRR. A highlight of the film was the song Naatu Naatu which saw the actor, in tow with Ram Charan, seamlessly ace the mile-a-minute choreography - the song won the film a coveted Oscar as well, last year.

On the other hand, while Hrithik Roshan's history with dance does not really need a reminder as such, it is worth mentioning that the actor was part of song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in 2019 blockbuster War. The song, which featured Hrithik along with Tiger Shroff, turned out to be one of the biggest musical hits of the year. With Hrithik reprising his role of Kabir from War in War 2 the rumoured dance off will be a song to watch out for.