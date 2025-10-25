Updated 25 October 2025 at 11:30 IST
De De Pyaar De 2 Cast Fees: Ajay Devgn Takes Home 10 Times More Remuneration Than Rakul Preet Singh, Says Report
De De Pyaar De 2: The movie starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles will hit the big screens on November 14.
De De Pyaar De 2: The highly anticipated movie headlined by Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh will hit the big screens on November 14. It is a sequel to the 2019 film, which also starred Tabu. The movie's release will coincide with Children's Day. A report has now revealed the salaries of all cast members.
How much did the cast of De De Pyaar De 2 charge for he movie?
According to a report in Asianet News, Ajay Devgn is the highest-paid cast member in the movie. The 56-year-old actor has reportedly taken home ₹40 crore for reprising his role, Ashish, in De De Pyaar De season 2. In modern times, chatter around pay parity has substantially increased, and amid this, the staggering difference between the salaries of Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn has been revealed in the report.
The same publication reported that Rakul Preet Singh has been paid ₹4.5 crore for her character Ayesha. Jaaved Jaaferi charged between ₹2-3 crore, while R Madhavan took home ₹9 crore for playing the role of Rakul's father. On the other hand, Gautami Kapoor, who will feature as Rakul's mother, took home a paycheck of ₹1 crore.
More about De De Pyaar De 2
Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 is a romantic comedy movie. R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor and Meezaan Jafri join the cast of the movie in the sequel. The trailer of the film was unvieled earlier this month and featured the lead actors Ajay Devgn (Ashish) and Rakul Preet Singh (Ayesha), making their relationship official with the latter's family members. R. Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor play Ayesha's parents and appear to be shocked after meeting Ajay due to the huge age gap between him and Rakul. A twist in the story arises when Meezaan Jafri enters Ayesha's life, causing a tussle between love and family.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 25 October 2025 at 11:30 IST