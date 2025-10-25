Thamma: No Fireworks At Box Office This Diwali, MHCU's Most Expensive Film Fails To Beat Diwali 2024 Blockbusters Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And Singham Again

Thamma starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna hit the big screens on October 21, coinciding with the occassion of Diwali. The movie was expected to light up the box office, but the progress of the collection has been slow-paced. The film's opening day collection and the total after the first few days are less than the business of Diwali 2024 releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Diwali 2025 fails to beat the box office records of Diwali 2024

Diwali 2024 saw the release of two major Bollywood movies- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. Both franchise movies, featuring big stars, the movies ignited the domestic box office. Before the release of the movies, chatter around the screen share and the winner of the clash emerged. However, despite the twin release, cinegoers flocked to the theatres and made both the movies a superhit.



Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Singham Again | Republic World

Made on a budget of ₹140 crore, Thamma opened to ₹24 crore, which is staggering, but insipid when seen in comparison with the previous releases. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 scored ₹35.5 crore on day 1, while Singham Again drove a healthy ₹43.5 Cr opening. Another Bollywood movie that released on Diwali this year was Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which opened to a decent ₹9 crore.



Thamma is a part of Maddock's horrror comedy univere | Image: X

In the first four days of release, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma raked in ₹65 crore. Singham Again collected ₹138 crore, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 amassed a total of ₹123 crore in the first four days of release. The two movies have performed marginally better than Thamma at the box office, despite the movies' release on the same holiday.



Thamma also released in a clash with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat | Image: X