Hrithik Roshan, who is basking in the success of Fighter, recently revealed the genre of films that he would like to work on next. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan shared that he has experimented across genres but there is still one movie space that he hasn't explored much. He said that he hasn't done much situational straight-faced comedy.

Hrithik Roshan wants to do comedy films?

During the interview, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he wants to do situational straight-faced comedy films. He said, "There’s one thing that I’m really dying to do but the stars haven’t aligned and I haven’t found the script which is this situational straight-faced comedy. But I don’t see that kind of stuff being written."

He further added, "“What happens is that when we look at comedy, I don’t even mind if it’s dark. That’s also something I would be okay with but when I see comedy happening and being written, they’re trying to make you laugh and everyone’s aware of it that this is funny."

Hrithik Roshan wants to do a film like Hangover?

During the same interview, Hrithik Roshan further said that he wants to do a film like the American comedy film Hangover. "The kind of stuff that I’m looking for is more like a Hangover where 4-5 different characters, actors who are completely embedded in the integrity of those characters. They are out into situations which motivate each actor to react in the way their character would react. So, it is left to the actor that how would you react to this," Hrithik shared.

Somebody would just be straight-faced, somebody would keep composure, somebody would be wide-eyed. So, when we write, we try and show the audience that you have to laugh here so all the actors have to laugh. The comedy that I would like to do is situational, the actor could be really serious but the audience I laughing because of the situation he’s in,” he concluded. Meanwhile, Hrithik's latest film Fighter released in theatres on January 25.

