Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Hrithik Roshan Soon To Be Seen In A Comedy Film? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

Hrithik Roshan recently revealed the genre of films that he would like to work on next. He said he wants to do situational straight-faced comedy films.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hrithik Roshan
file photo | Image:hrithikroshan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan, who is basking in the success of Fighter, recently revealed the genre of films that he would like to work on next. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Hrithik Roshan shared that he has experimented across genres but there is still one movie space that he hasn't explored much. He said that he hasn't done much situational straight-faced comedy.

Hrithik Roshan wants to do comedy films?

During the interview, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he wants to do situational straight-faced comedy films. He said, "There’s one thing that I’m really dying to do but the stars haven’t aligned and I haven’t found the script which is this situational straight-faced comedy. But I don’t see that kind of stuff being written."

 

He further added, "“What happens is that when we look at comedy, I don’t even mind if it’s dark. That’s also something I would be okay with but when I see comedy happening and being written, they’re trying to make you laugh and everyone’s aware of it that this is funny."

 

Hrithik Roshan wants to do a film like Hangover?

During the same interview, Hrithik Roshan further said that he wants to do a film like the American comedy film Hangover. "The kind of stuff that I’m looking for is more like a Hangover where 4-5 different characters, actors who are completely embedded in the integrity of those characters. They are out into situations which motivate each actor to react in the way their character would react. So, it is left to the actor that how would you react to this," Hrithik shared.

Advertisement

 

Somebody would just be straight-faced, somebody would keep composure, somebody would be wide-eyed. So, when we write, we try and show the audience that you have to laugh here so all the actors have to laugh. The comedy that I would like to do is situational, the actor could be really serious but the audience I laughing because of the situation he’s in,” he concluded. Meanwhile, Hrithik's latest film Fighter released in theatres on January 25.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World19 minutes ago

  2. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement