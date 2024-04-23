Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan has been busy shooting for his next movie War 2 with Jr NTR. However, the actor managed to sneak some time out from his jam-packed schedule for his girlfriend Saba Azad. The couple were snapped spending time together learning pottery and a photo from their session has made its way to the internet.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad take pottery classes

An official Instagram page of a pottery class based in Mumbai shared a photo of Hrithik and Saba participating in a workshop. It is a selfie clicked by the actor himself, showing off a dash of clay on his cheek. The photo also features Saba and their instructor in the frame, flashing their huge smile. For their pottery session, the couple twined in white ensembles, while Hrithik added a yellow cap to accentuate his look.

Viral photos of Hrithik from War 2 set

A few days ago, several images of Hrithik and Jr NTR from the War 2 set were doing the rounds. The images show them in the raw avatar. In the picture, Hrithik can be seen in the avatar of an RAW agent. He can be seen wearing a body-hugging full-sleeved turtleneck t-shirt which he paired with a black military vest jacket and a pair of black cargos. The actor is seemingly on a break as he is sipping on espresso.

The action extravaganza, a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, is also the latest installment in the YRF Spyverse. Hrithik Roshan is reprising his role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal from the original film. He will be seen in hand-to-hand combat sequences along with a thrilling Katana sword fight sequence. In addition to this, the actor has undergone an intense physical transformation to mould himself in Kabir's silhouette. However, the makers are yet to unveil the character of Jr NTR, who will star as the antagonist. War 2 is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, known for his hit movies such as Brahmastra, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and more.