Hrithik Roshan 'Tests' Shoes And Floor For Dance Sequences, Actor Once Changed 9 Pairs Of Footwear For Bang Bang Song Shoot

Apart from his immersive acting performances, Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly the best dancer in Indian cinema. Not many come close to him. A dance number featuring Hrithik is sure to drag audiences to cinema halls. The actor's last release War 2 failed to do well at the box office, but Hrithik's dance-off with Jr NTR in Janaab-e-Aali became the highlight. However, what we see on screen is years of training, hard work and downright obsession.

Speaking about his viral dance moves in Bang Bang title song, in which he featured alongside Katrina Kaif, Hrithik shared how he made sure the dance floor had the right amount of friction and that his shoes were good enough so that he could achieve what he wanted visually in the track.

Advertisement

In an old interview, the Super 30 star shared, "There's the step in Bang Bang in which I'm going backwards, while doing that I was not at my best. So I learnt that everything matters. The shoe, the floor, the friction, everything matters. I used to test with which shoe and on what floor can I get the right amount of friction so I can leap more and stop well, but also slip off, leap and stop again. For that, I changed 9 pairs of shoes. I had taken all my shoes from my house and painted them all black."

In another old interaction, speaking about his dance sequences and alleged "starry tantrums" during Bang Bang shoot, Hrithik shared, "Let people think whatever they want to. I wanted to get the steps right. I have to protect my knees. I want to dance till I am 95-year-old, so for that I have to do all these things."

Advertisement