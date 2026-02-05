Vadh 2 Reviews Out: Is Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta Starrer Sequel Better Than Part 1? Here's What Netizens Are Saying

Vadh 2 Reviews Out: The first installment of the slow burn crime thriller starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra impressed watchers when in released in 2022. Vadh 2, set to hit the big screen on February 6, is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu. More than a continuing of the story, part 2 is pegged as a thematic sequel. Ahead of the Valentine's Week, Vadh 2 is releasing alongside other small scale films like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain - Fun On The Run and Paro Pinaki Ki Kahani. Reviews of Vadh 2 have been shared by watchers online. Here's how the movie watching experience turned out for early viewers.

Vadh 2: Better or worse than part 1?

Vadh2 premiered at IFFI last year in November. In the first part, Shambhunath (Sanjay Mishra) and Neena (Manju) try to cover up the murder of a loan shark who is troubling them. In the sequel, while the cast returns, they essay different characters. However, the movie is set in the same universe and explores the philosophical distinction between ‘hatya’ (murder) and ‘vadh’ (slaughter).

Vadh 2 will release on February 6 | Image: X

Early reviews to Vadh 2 have been good, with watchers stating that Neena and Sanjay "don't miss a beat" in their performances. "It is rare to come across a sequel that is better than the original, although Vadh 2 is not really a sequel to the 2022 film (sic)," read a review of Vadh 2. Another stated, "Vadh 2 outshines the original with phenomenal writing, sharp direction, and powerful performances. A gripping thriller that keeps you hooked till the last frame (sic)."

Another watcher called Vadh 2 a "must watch on the big screens", writing, "Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta remind us of the irreplaceable magic of the big screen. Vadh2 makes a strong case for theatrical viewing (sic)."

Vadh franchise is directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu | Image: YouTube screengrab