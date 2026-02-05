Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Streaming On OTT With This Condition

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri On OTT: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer rom-com released on Christmas holiday period last year, winding up Bollywood's 2025 movie slate. While expectations were decent from this movie, given the fact that the lead pair's last project together- Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) - was a ₹100 crore grosser, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri failed to deliver at the box office, partly because it got swept away by Dhurandhar wave.

After a poor run in cinema halls, Kartik and Ananya's rom-com is now available for streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on OTT?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has debuted on Prime Video in India after completing its theatrical run. Since the movie's OTT premiere comes before the mandatory 8-week gap from its theatrical release, it is available on the streaming platform on rent. To watch the film, viewers need to pay ₹349. TMMTMTTM is expected to be available for Prime Video subscribers at no additional cost two weeks later.

Advertisement

With this, TMMTMTTM has joined the list of pre-Valentine's OTT releases, with some other notable titles being Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab, Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Nilakanta, Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Relationship Goals and more.

Advertisement

How Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri fared at the box office?